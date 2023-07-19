Caravel Autism Health holds grand opening of new Holmen clinic

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Since 2009 Caravel Autism Health has been providing services to children with autism and their families all over the U.S.
On Wednesday they celebrated the grand opening of their newest clinic here in the Coulee Region.
Located in Holmen, Caravel's newest center has brightly colored, sensory-friendly spaces for children on the autism spectrum.
The children will work one-on-one with therapists to help develop new skills, build confidence, and create connections with others according to employees at the facility.
Caravel offers a wide variety of services to children with autism and their families such as evaluation, diagnosis, and customized applied behavior analysis (ABA).
Caravel said ABA is used to better make the treatment and therapy more geared towards the individual so they can get the most out of the services as possible.
Stephany Stordahl, clinic director with Caravel, says that this area was in need of these services.
"Historically in the La Crosse community there's been many children and families who have been on waiting lists to receive diagnostic evaluations and access quality intervention services and so Caravel is really excited to be able to expand our resources and be able to support the community."
