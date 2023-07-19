 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caravel Autism Health holds grand opening of new Holmen clinic

  • Updated
  • 0

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Since 2009 Caravel Autism Health has been providing services to children with autism and their families all over the U.S.

On Wednesday they celebrated the grand opening of their newest clinic here in the Coulee Region.

Caravel Autism Health celebrates grand opening of new clinic

Located in Holmen, Caravel's newest center has brightly colored, sensory-friendly spaces for children on the autism spectrum.

The children will work one-on-one with therapists to help develop new skills, build confidence, and create connections with others according to employees at the facility.

Caravel offers a wide variety of services to children with autism and their families such as evaluation, diagnosis, and customized applied behavior analysis (ABA).

Caravel said ABA is used to better make the treatment and therapy more geared towards the individual so they can get the most out of the services as possible.

Stephany Stordahl, clinic director with Caravel, says that this area was in need of these services.

"Historically in the La Crosse community there's been many children and families who have been on waiting lists to receive diagnostic evaluations and access quality intervention services and so Caravel is really excited to be able to expand our resources and be able to support the community."

If you would like to learn more about Caravel Autism Health and their mission you can go to their website by clicking here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you