Cardiac arrest survivor shares story, helps others learn life saving skills

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - February is American Heart Health Month and it serves as a reminder of serious health conditions, like cardiac arrest.
This month is also the 15th anniversary of something Dr. Cheri Olson calls her "re-birthday", because in 2008 she suffered a cardiac arrest while working in a clinic. Luckily, Dr. Olson was in the right place at the right time and a defibrillator was used to save her life.
Since then, Dr. Olson has helped form the 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education group. The group teaches individuals, businesses, schools and organizations the importance of knowing CPR and how to properly use an AED.
"For every one minute that a victim does not get CPR and AED, their chance of survival decreases by 10%" Dr. Olson explained. "So, if there is a four to five minute delay, that can lead to a significant decrease in that patient's chance of survival."
Dr. Olson said there are four steps to take in case of a cardiac arrest:
- Recognize there is a medical emergency
- Call 911 for help
- Begin doing CPR
- Get and deploy an AED
Cheri said she had no symptoms leading up to her cardiac arrest so it can happen to anyone, anywhere.
The 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education group said they are available this month to teach proper CPR techniques and show people how to use an AED.