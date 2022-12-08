Care center residents get special reindeer visit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Residents at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse are getting into the holiday spirit with visitors whose claim to fame is pulling a sleigh for Christmas.
Live reindeer were set up outside the center on Thursday. For the residents who were able, they could go outside and see the reindeer up close and even get in a few pets.
For those who couldn't make it outside, one of the reindeer was bought inside to share some holiday cheer with the residents.
The photos with this story are courtesy of the care center.