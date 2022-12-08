 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday
morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, greatest
amounts expected along and south of I 90. Ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread
across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the
ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could
develop on untreated surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Care center residents get special reindeer visit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Residents at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse are getting into the holiday spirit with visitors whose claim to fame is pulling a sleigh for Christmas.

Live reindeer were set up outside the center on Thursday. For the residents who were able, they could go outside and see the reindeer up close and even get in a few pets.

For those who couldn't make it outside, one of the reindeer was bought inside to share some holiday cheer with the residents. 

The photos with this story are courtesy of the care center. 

