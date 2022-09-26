Career expo draws in hundreds of students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College brought in 82 colleges and universities to the La Crosse Center Monday for a career expo aiming to assist in the future of students.
A total of 28 districts brought in more than 1,700 students as they heard from career speakers and representatives of the colleges in attendance. There were also people from career fields such as the military and cosmetology.
Tyler Ludeking, who serves as the K-12 Partnership Specialist for WTC, says helping the area schools, a potential pipeline for them, are at the forefront of their priorities during the annual event.
"It's about supporting the school districts," Ludeking said. "Supporting the students in our area to make sure that they all have access to various career opportunities. Have it be a career. Have it be a four year or two year. Whatever works for them is what we're here to expose them to today."
Among the students in attendance, Bangor principal Rick Muellenberg said that all 45 of the district's juniors were at the event.