Case against teen La Crosse homicide suspect moved back to juvenile court

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 16-year-old teen charged with homicide in the death of a 4-year-old girl is moved from adult court back to juvenile court.
On August 31, Judge Ramona Gonzalez moved the case for Kamitri Riles to juvenile court following a reverse waiver hearing last month.
Riles was charged in adult court with the death of a 4-year-old girl in June. The criminal complaint said he admitted to investigators that he'd hit the child while babysitting her.
In her ruling, she cited that he has a better chance at receiving the rehabilitation needed in the juvenile system versus the adult one.
In one section, it read, "Transferring the juvenile defendant to Juvenile Court gives the court the Serious Juvenile Offender option to hold him accountable and maintain supervision until 2031 thereby holding him accountable and does not depreciate the seriousness of the offense..."
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said that in juvenile court, the charges remain the same but the potential punishments are very different.
He also said it hasn't been decided yet whether to appeal the judge's ruling.
Riles is no longer listed as being held in the La Crosse County Jail.