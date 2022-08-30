Cashton breaks ground on a major renovation

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of Cashton broke ground this evening on a new band room for their high/middle school.
The project will cost a total of $1.82 Million and will be paid for using a combination of federal dollars and school funds.
"This piece will naturally extend to the existing construction that we have and will serve our band students really well. They'll appreciate being on the first floor. So as we're moving to other spaces for band performances whether it's marching band or pep band in the other gymnasium, to have all of our equipment on the first floor it will be a real benefit for the program" says district administrator Ryan Alder.
When asked about a timeframe, Alder said "We're lucky that we already get to start the project next week. The plan is to work construction throughout the school year, and to have in prepared for the students by the next school year."
The existing band room will be remodeled into a new choir room, and the existing choir room will be converted into an academic space.