Catfish Days concludes with parade

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - The 50th annual Catfish Days in Trempealeau concluded Sunday with a parade that went through town.
Members of the armed forces, local royalty and more waved to the crowd, throwing out candy for the children ready to stockpile on sweets.
Thomas Almonroeder and his family are attending their first Catfish days and says that there's fun to be had for all ages.
"Last night, we went down to the festival and they had bands and stuff like that," Almonroeder said. "Our oldest just liked to get out and dance. Try some of the food. That's probably been the most enjoyable. Our one-year-old's just along for the ride at this point."
Almonroeder said he and his family recently relocated to the area.