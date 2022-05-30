Cathedral renovation nears completion; new project set to shine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – A long time in the works, the end is now in sight for the renovation at the peak of the La Crosse skyline: The Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman.
“I saw the Cathedral for the first time without scaffolding—I got goosebumps,” said Cathedral rector, Monsignor Richard Gilles. “I was like a kid in a candy store. My mouth dropped open. It was sweet.”
The major milestone in construction marks a step closer to completion of the $.1 million renovation to the 60-year-old church tat the lead architect told us in the spring of last year was meant to make it look like they were never even there.
Msgr. Gilles said, however, even some of the smaller fixes are getting noticed.
“A number of people said to me, 'Oh, did you gold-leaf the chapel or redo it?' I said, 'No, we just cleaned it.' That little bit of cleaning goes a long way.”
There's still work to be done including on the plaza between Main St. and the main entrance. Msgr. Gilles expects that done by the end of June or early July. Then, there's the entrance itself.
“The doors...with the climate, some of that's been cracking and heaving up, so that's a good chunk of what we're working on now is those thresholds, making sure they're not a trip hazard.”
It's a process that's been extended the monsignor said due to mainly supply chain issues. Now, it's getting another extension, thanks to an illuminating idea.
“[I] first kind of pushed it off a little bit thinking, I don't need one more thing to deal with.”
But, Msgr. Gilles said the idea kept coming up—the idea of lighting the church's unique neo-Gothic exterior.
“The church traditionally stands out in the civic community as that highest point on the hill like they built churches in Europe years ago.”
Much like those churches draw visitors from all walks of life, Msgr. Gilles hopes that this “Beacon of Light: will shine as a sense of pride beyond the Cathedral community.
“I think anyone can appreciate the fact that this beautiful piece of architecture is being highlighted, literally highlighted.”
Like the renovation itself, the lighting project will rely on private donations. Learn more about how to contact the Cathedral to contribute by clicking here.
Bishop Callahan is expected to join a public celebration of the project on Sept. 11. The date will mark 62 years since the laying of the original cornerstone.