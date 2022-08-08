Catholic Charities helping families with back to school supplies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Volunteers from the Catholic Charities were at the La Crosse Center on Monday getting everything ready for their back to school event.
The event starts on Tuesday and it helps struggling families get some of the all important back to school supplies that their children need.
The supplies include everything from notebooks and pencils to backpacks and calculators.
The event runs from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm Tuesday and from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday.
Two other similar back-to-school supply events are also planned.
The Mathy Center Boys and Girls Club also has a back to school event on August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
The La Crosse YMCA is holding an event on August 27.