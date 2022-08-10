Catholic Charities helping students go back to school

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Catholic Charities wrapped up its back to school event on Wednesday.
Students were able come to the La Crosse Center, pick out a backpack, and fill it with essentials for the school year.
The supplies included everything from notebooks and pencils to calculators.
For anyone who missed out on the event two other similar back-to-school supply events are also planned in the area.
The Mathy Center Boys and Girls Club also has a back to school event on August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
The La Crosse YMCA is holding an event on August 27.