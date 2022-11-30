Cats and dogs at Driftless Humane Society are looking for their forever homes

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Driftless Humane Society is a no-kill animal shelter that takes in stray and surrendered cats and dogs.
The humane society has 16 dog shelters and can hold about 26 cats. Typically, they see about 300 animals per year, but compared to 2021, they've seen about a 25% jump this year.
"People that need to rehome their animals are either moving or their life situation has changed; we've heard a lot more people being homeless, not being able to care for their animals - some of that is just the cost," Driftless Humane Society Executive Director Emily Rozeske said. "Sadly, as we see the economy struggle a little bit with inflation and supply and demand, people are feeling that too."
As they take in animals, staff and volunteers work to make the animals as comfortable as possible.
One volunteer, Terry Best, fostered two motherless kittens.
"I had her and her sister for five weeks, and they were just so much fun," Best said. "I've fostered several here, and it just makes you feel good that you're doing something for the animals and to help the people looking for the animals."
While these cats and dogs are looking for their forever homes, there are some green-flags staff look for in potential pet owners.
"Can they provide a lot of love? Do they have a home? We don't require people to own their own home, we don't require them to necessarily have a big backyard." Rozeske said. "To know the basics of care. To know what you need to care for an animal - for a cat or a dog."
They also look to see if the person looking to adopt understands the responsibility and financial commitment of owning an animal.
"Even when you adopt, sometimes there are health concerns that may arise that we do not see here," Driftless Humane Society Shelter Manager Hana Sedlmayr said. "You have spaying and neutering if they're puppies and kittens, vaccines every year, and giving them de-wormer."
The cost of adoption can range from $25-$300 depending for cats and dogs depending on their age. Applications to adopt can be found here.
The Driftless Humane Society accepted monetary and supply donations from those wishing to support the shelter.
"We are funded mainly by donations. So, the generosity of the people that either adopt from us or know the work that we do, or the community, is really what keeps us going," Rozeske said. "We do have some contracts with some municipalities around here, but it's mainly funded by donations."
Every Thursday, December through March, $2 of each burger purchased from the Driftless Café burger night will be donated to the humane society. December 2, from 3-7 p.m. Animal Tracks Veterinary Service's 15th annual Pet Pictures with Santa will be collecting donations for the shelter.
Those wishing to treat the animals with a Christmas gift can do so by grabbing an ornament off the tree in the entryway of the Driftless Humane Society. Each ornament is dedicated to one of the animals in the shelter and has a few items on the back that that animal would like.