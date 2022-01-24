 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west-central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The bitter cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Cause of power outage revealed

  • Updated
  • 0
power outages-mgn graphic.jpg

Snow Plow Drivers Working Overtime

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The cause for a power outage that affected several thousand people in the La Crescent area Friday afternoon is now known.

A spokesperson for Xcel Energy said that a downed transmission line about 2:35 p.m. left nearly 5,000 customers in and around La Crescent without power for approximately three to four hours. 

During that same time, MiEnergy was also reporting an issue with a transmission line in their service area in Houston and Winona counties. 

A few thousand people were without power in that outage. 

The transmission line issue affected the cooperative's substations in Pine Creek, Mound Prairie, and in Houston. 

Tags

Recommended for you