Cause of power outage revealed

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The cause for a power outage that affected several thousand people in the La Crescent area Friday afternoon is now known.
A spokesperson for Xcel Energy said that a downed transmission line about 2:35 p.m. left nearly 5,000 customers in and around La Crescent without power for approximately three to four hours.
During that same time, MiEnergy was also reporting an issue with a transmission line in their service area in Houston and Winona counties.
A few thousand people were without power in that outage.
The transmission line issue affected the cooperative's substations in Pine Creek, Mound Prairie, and in Houston.