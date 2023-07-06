Cause of Sparta house fire released

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Sparta's fire chief releases the cause of a fire that destroyed a home Sunday and left the resident with severe burns.
The call to firefighters came in around 3:42 a.m. for the fire at 419 West Montgomery.
Fire Chief Mike Arnold said the investigation found that illegal use of drugs and a heating device led to the fire.
The occupant, who tried putting out the fire with a garden hose before firefighters arrived, had 2nd Degree burns from the fire. Originally taken to a La Crosse hospital for treatment, the person was later transferred to the Madison Burn Center according to Chief Arnold.
He said that due to the extensive damage of the home, the owners, insurance company, city, and fire department are working on demolishing the home.