Caution urged on area trails: "Think before you sink"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An organization that helps oversee the hiking and trails in the La Crosse area is asking for the public's help with taking care on city trails as we move into winter.
ORA Trails said that we're in a time of freeze/thaw cycles, where the groundwater freezes at night but thaws out during the day. As a result, the trails end up soft and muddy. Hikers or bikers can leave tracks on the trail which can lead to damage and the need for repairs.
A release from ORA Trails suggested the phrase "think before you sink". If a person is on a trail and begins to leave tracks, they should turn back as the trail should be considered closed. If a trail is dry and firm, they're considered open. Reducing damage now, they said, can mean fewer trail closures in the future for repair work.
As alternatives, they suggested checking the trail report on their website before heading out. If a person isn't able to do that, they said to check the ground around their residence-if there's standing water in the street, yard, or on sidewalks, chances are that trails aren't usable.
They also recommend people use the city trails that are paved or graveled that aren't affected as much by the freeze/thaw cycle.