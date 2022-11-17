Caution urged on area trails: "Think before you sink"

Weather Alert

...Brief Heavy Snow Showers this Evening... Brief heavy snow showers will continue to move southeast along and east of the Mississippi River into this evening. Pockets of poor visibilities are likely with some slick spots where snow accumulates, but widespread travel problems are not anticipated. Gusty winds up to 30 mph are also likely along and west of the Mississippi River and could lead to additional visibility restrictions. Please use caution when driving this afternoon! Allow extra braking distance and watch for slick spots.