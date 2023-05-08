Celebrate 40 years with UFAH

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - To help support the arts and culture in our community, the community is invited to join in the United Fund for the Arts and Humanities (UFAH) 40th anniversary event on Tuesday, May 9.
An umbrella organization supporting 12 local groups like the La Crosse Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Great River Festival of Arts, and the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center, UFAH will welcome the community to learn a little more about the organizations and how they create a vibrant arts community in the Coulee Region.
The "Cheers to 40 Years" event is Tuesday, May 9 from 5-8 p.m. at the Cappella Performing Arts Center (721 King St., La Crosse). Attendees can enjoy hors d'oeuvres, drinks, entertainment and prizes all to help support the arts.
Find a link to RSVP by clicking here.