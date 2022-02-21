Celebrating La Crosse's Black History: Cheyenne Valley

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As News 19 recognizes Black History Month, we're partnering with the Enduring Families Project to highlight some of the area's prominent African-American residents.

Denise Christy-Moss tells us about the pioneering Western Wisconsin community that leaves behind a unique legacy.

Our thanks to Denise and the Enduring Families Project. Rebecca Mormann-Krieger conducted the research on the text and photographs using source material by Dr. Bruce Mouser. Additional support for this edition is courtesy of the Cheyenne Settlers Historical Society and "Barns Without Corners" by Kevin & Patty Alderson.

Learn more and watch extended historical reenactments by the Enduring Families Project by going to the La Crosse Historical Society's website.

