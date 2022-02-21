 Skip to main content
...Wintry mix tonight eventually changes over to predominantly
snow tomorrow...

.The light and patchy wintry mix is expected to continue
expanding across the region throughout tonight. Snow chances will
become increasingly likely throughout the day spreading into the
area from the northwest to the southeast. The far southern
portions of the area should expect the least amount of snow near a
trace, but possible ice accumulations over 1 tenth of an inch.
Along and south of I-90, snow amounts from a few tenths up to 2
inches is possible with a light glaze to a tenth of an inch of
ice. North of I-90 will get the higher snowfall amounts from 3 to
6 inches with the higher amounts expected across the northern
portions of the area.

Travel will be impacted as untreated roads and other frozen
surfaces become slick due to the freezing drizzle and wintry mix.
Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans
accordingly.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

Celebrating La Crosse's Black History: Cheyenne Valley

Cheyenne Valley Sign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As News 19 recognizes Black History Month, we're partnering with the Enduring Families Project to highlight some of the area's prominent African-American residents.

Denise Christy-Moss tells us about the pioneering Western Wisconsin community that leaves behind a unique legacy.

Our thanks to Denise and the Enduring Families Project. Rebecca Mormann-Krieger conducted the research on the text and photographs using source material by Dr. Bruce Mouser. Additional support for this edition is courtesy of the Cheyenne Settlers Historical Society and "Barns Without Corners" by Kevin & Patty Alderson.

Learn more and watch extended historical reenactments by the Enduring Families Project by going to the La Crosse Historical Society's website.

