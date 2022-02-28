Celebrating La Crosse's Black History: Leading Ladies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As News 19 recognizes Black History Month, we're partnering with the Enduring Families Project to highlight some of the area's prominent African-American residents.

Denise Christy-Moss marks the transition to Women's History Month by highlighting the economic and entertainment success of some of the area's leading ladies.

Our thanks to Denise and the Enduring Families Project. Rebecca Mormann-Krieger conducted the research on the text and photographs using source material by Dr. Bruce Mouser.

Learn more and watch extended historical reenactments by the Enduring Families Project by going to the La Crosse Historical Society's website.

Related stories:

Celebrating La Crosse's Black History: Famous Figures As News 19 recognizes Black History Month, we're partnering with the Enduring Families Project to highlight some of the area's prominent African-American residents.