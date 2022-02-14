Celebrating La Crosse's Black History: The Barbers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As News 19 recognizes Black History Month, we're partnering with the Enduring Families Project to highlight some of the area's prominent African-American residents.

Denise Christy Moss explains how the barbershop tradition dates back more than 150 years and means more than just haircare.

Our thanks to Denise and the Enduring Families Project. Rebecca Mormann-Krieger conducted the research on the text and photographs using source material by Dr. Bruce Mouser. Additional support for this edition is courtesy of Jenny DeRocher at the La Crosse Library.

Learn more and watch extended historical reenactments by the Enduring Families Project by going to the La Crosse Historical Society's website.