Celebrating Sparta's annual fest couldn't get any butter

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The last day of Sparta's 2020 Butterfest came to close Sunday with plenty to do.
The four day fest was filled with tournaments, contests, live music, the carnival and the Butterfest Parade.
Families filled the streets Sunday afternoon to watch, and maybe nab some candy, as local businesses, the Sparta Marching Band, area loyalty and so much more paraded through downtown.
Miss Sparta 2022, Ellie Eswein, said she's grateful for the opportunity to represent Sparta and to have seen the community come together.
"As my Festmaster would say, 'We're butter than everybody else," Eswein said. "We are just celebrating June Dairy Days and we're trying to get the community back together. It's been a blast having everyone come to Butterfest and enjoying music, food and just being together."
2022 Miss Sparta Outstanding Teen, Grace Giraud, recommended going on carnival rides and eating "great food" to make the most out of the last day of the fest.
The rest of the day had bingo, Arts, Crafts, a Fleamarket and The Dweebs performing in the Fest Tent.