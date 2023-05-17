Celebrating volunteers during National Salvation Army Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- National Salvation Army Week celebrates the volunteers, staff and donors that serve those in need in their communities.
National Salvation Army Week was first declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954.
For more than 154 years Salvation Army has worked to serve those in need around the world; in the La Crosse Area they've worked for more than 100 years.
In the La Crosse Area, Salvation Army serves just over 100 people daily with its Canteen Lunch.
La Crosse Area Salvation Army Development Director Michael Quam said this week is to show appreciation for those who work and volunteer with the non-profit.
"Community support is - it's beyond necessary," Quam said. "When we think about the community, and we think about how folks can get involved - it's service is love made visible. We can talk about it but doing and practicing is how we make a difference."
Throughout the day Wednesday, Salvation Army welcomed community members for lunch and tours.
The free event, Party in the Park, is scheduled for Friday at Riverside Park from 5-8 p.m.