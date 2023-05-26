 Skip to main content
Central continues 101-year tradition honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice

  • Updated
  • 0

Central High School welcomed the community Friday afternoon for the 101st annual Memorial Day observance program.
Central Memorial Day Program.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Central High School welcomed the community Friday afternoon for its 101st annual Memorial Day observance program.

Central's Memorial Day program .jpg

The event was an opportunity ahead of Memorial Day on Monday to give thanks and honor those who gave their lives for the nation. 

"Just thankful for everybody that's served and those that lost their lives," Commander of Color Guard and Detail for Funeral Honors Gale Buchholtz said. "It makes you reflect back as to what we got and hopefully make others understand where their freedom came from."

Central's Memorial Day program2.jpg

The La Crosse School District's Memorial Day observance program is a long-standing tradition in the area, going back to the school's opening in 1923. Organizers said it may even be the nation's longest high school Memorial Day observance. 

This year, the event included displays by Central High School's Color Guard and Flag Corps with music by the Central Robed Choir and speeches from those who served in the military.

Central's Memorial Day program4.jpg

It's an experience that La Crosse School District superintendent and Wisconsin Army National Guard Lt. Col. Aaron Engel said is imperative for students and the community. 

"It is a essential to celebrate those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country to defend our way of life," Engel said. "It's nice to be able to celebrate those who are continuing to serve and promote that service to others."

Central Memorial Day 2023-2.jpg

Friday's program also gave local veterans a chance to remember those with whom they served, which drew an emotional response from some. 

"It really just gave me kind of the warm and fuzzies inside. I really appreciate all that they've done," Central High School Assistant Principal Amber Erickson said. "It makes me feel so extra good about this entire thing that happened today - knowing that they'll be able to take this with them forever and remember all of their journey that they've been through."

Central's Memorial Day program5.jpg

As Memorial Day approaches, a former Post 52 American Legion Commander Neil Duresky urges those in the community to think of the sacrifice many gave for their freedoms. 

"Give serious thought to what people have done," Duresky said. "If you have an opportunity during Memorial Day, go to your local cemetery and walk among the graves and see the stories of those people who've gone on and many of them died in the service of their country - others died after they were out."

