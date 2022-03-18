Central fans enjoy thrilling finish to the game

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - It was an exciting day for fans of the La Crosse Central Riverhawks in Madison.
A battle of the "Centrals" as La Crosse took on three-seed Westosha.
It was a close game all the way to the end with La Crosse Central winning 52-51.
One of those at the game was Quartell Robertson, who coached some of the players in grade school. "They work together. We had about seven or eight seniors on this group, so they stuck together, they battled. Last year was a tough year, moving to D1 and losing that first round. A lot of those kids took that to heart and they worked hard in the offseason. This is why they made it here. It's a testament to how hard they worked. They earned it.
Sophomore Carson Jones was also in the stands. "It means a lot to have us back. You know we've been here before with Kobe, Johnny, and Jordan, and we've had a great run and it's just a great atmosphere here, you know. We love to have it. We're getting rowdy as a fanbase. We're ready!"
The Riverhawks move on to the Division 2 State title game Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. against Pewaukee.
The game airs on WXOW-TV, WXOW.com, and on the Magic of March app.