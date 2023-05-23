 Skip to main content
Central HS plans Friday Memorial Day observance program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Friday morning, Central High School holds their 101st annual Memorial Day program. 

It begins at 9:20 a.m. in front of the school on the Losey Boulevard side of the building. 

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the longest-running high school Memorial Day observance in the nation,” said Principal Jeff Axness. There's been a program at the school since it opened in 1923. 

This year's ceremony features Central's Color Guard and Flag Corps and a music performed by Central's Robed Choir. 

The featured speaker is Dr. Aaron Engel, who is currently a Lt. Colonel in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He is also the Battalion Commander of the 2nd Battalion of the 426th Regional Training Institute at Fort McCoy.

In a statement, Principal Axness spoke of the importance of honoring those who gave their lives for the country. 

“By understanding the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who laid down their lives to protect our nation, we instill in the next generation a profound sense of gratitude, empathy, and respect,” he said. “It empowers our students to cherish the values of liberty, honor the memory of fallen heroes, and actively engage in preserving the legacy of those who have selflessly served our country. Memorial Day education for high school students fosters a deep appreciation for our past and shapes their future as responsible citizens.”