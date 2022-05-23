Central students get wish, district to keep three SRO's

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse School District has announced that it will keep three School Resource Officers in place for the 2022-23 school year rather than dropping that number to two like they previously announced.
Recently, a group of students at Central High School petitioned this matter to the school board. Upon hearing the news released on Friday, they couldn't have been happier, considering it a victory.
“I woke up and heard the news on Saturday," junior Jack Murphy said. "I was very excited. It’s something I’ve been pushing for the past few months. It’s really good to see that our school’s going to be safe and secure.”
Rates of arrests and out of school suspensions for juveniles in La Crosse have plummeted since SRO's were introduced in 2019. Arrests dropped to 3.9% from 14% and suspensions from 12.5% to 1.5%. The students are happy for these results, but say SRO's do much more.
“They’re not there to necessarily be police," junior Kaden Young said. "But as mentors or someone you can go to talk to when there’s a problem or when you did something. You’re not going to be necessarily punished for it, but you’re going to get help.”
Even after feeling their efforts paid off, they still feel like work needs to be done to further improve safety in the district.
“There are some positives," sophomore Adam Manka said. "There’s also a few negatives. Such as our increase of vandalism this year. We need to keep a proactive eye, I’d argue. It comes to these facts of what happened this year. It proves that we do need them.”
Aside from the SRO's, Superintendent Aaron Engel says that the district has implemented other resources for students and isn't slowing down.
“We have community social workers in place now that we didn’t have historically," Engel said. "We’ve got mental health counseling available that was not previously in place. We’re expanding our restorative justice program up to the high school for next year.”
In response to the decision, the La Crosse Police Department tells News 19:
"The La Crosse Police Department is looking forward to the continued partnership with the School District of La Crosse; collaborating, engaging and building relationships with the Students, Staff and families in the La Crosse Community."
The decision to keep three SRO's is not permanent. The district will continue to evaluate the program going forward.