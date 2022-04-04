Central students talk SRO's with school board

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Four students at Central High School, who have petitioned for keeping student resource officers in the district, voiced their opinions to the La Crosse School Board Monday evening.
Adam Manka, Mason Muth, Jack Murphy and Kaden Young spent weeks researching and rehearsing what they would say to the board, which had plans to reduce the number of SRO's from three to two next year.
The boys shared things such as vandalism in the school bathrooms, recent threats of violence and fights between students as things SRO's can help with and prevent going forward.
Young shared statistics with about who is more likely to get into a fight and how frequently, adding that the pandemic may have played a role in deteriorating the mental health of students as they reacclimated back to in-person learning.
"I believe with the statistics that I mentioned, those were the amount of calls that were made based on threats," Young said. "I do believe the number did rise because we had to quarantine for basically two years. And when you're stuck in one place for basically two years and then life is given back to you, we lost all social skills. I believe that's one of the reasons why we can't just communicate with each other. I believe that's the reason why more fights happened."
There was no vote or discussion by the board on Monday regarding SROs. Superintendent Aaron Engle tells News 19 that the district encourages all students to fight for things they believe in. The four students had previously gathered 300 signatures in support of their cause.