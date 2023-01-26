Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: How to fight against the disease

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Cervical cancer is one of the most common causes of cancer deaths for women in the U.S. but experts say, it's been on the decline.
Cervical cancer can be caused by many things but the human papilloma virus (HPV) is a major risk factor for the cancer. Screenings can help get ahead of the disease.
"Cervical cancer is diagnosed with tissue sampling," Mayo Clinic Urogynecologist Dr. Olivia Cardenas-Trowers said. "Like with a biopsy but abnormal cells can be picked up with a screening exam like a pap smear."
Screenings are recommended to start at 21-years-old, as symptoms may not present early on.
"Early cervical cancer, there aren't really many signs or symptoms," Cardenas-Trowers said. "So, screening plays a very important role in being able to pick up early and therefor have treatment and better outcomes."
The HPV vaccination may help in preventing the disease, according to the American Cancer Society Cancer Support Senior Manager Matt Flory.
"The HPV vaccine dramatically cutting cancers under the age of 25," Flory said. "That's the impact of women that started getting these shots a decade or so ago in their teens. We're down 65% in women under 25 from 2012 to 2019."
He said the HPV vaccination can help fight five other cancers as well, including head and neck cancers.
It's recommended for both boys and girls to be vaccinated and boosted between the ages of nine and 12. Adults can receive the series up to 45 years old.