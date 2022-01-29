Chad Erickson Ice Rink Updated Schedule

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- Rotary lights officials release the new schedule for the Chad Erickson ice rink at Riverside Park.
The rink will be open every day as long as the conditions permit.
The warming shelter will be used mostly on Wednesdays and the weekends offering free hot chocolate and free skate rentals.
This was made possible through Boy Scout Troop 33 volunteering to assist the Park Department.
The scouts will be volunteering throughout the month of February.
More information on the ice rink schedule can be found at www.rotarylights.org.