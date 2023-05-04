 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast to become minor this evening.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Chad Erickson Memorial Park stocked with 500 rainbow trout

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- 500 rainbow trout from the Genoa National Fish Hatchery found a new home after being released in the Chad Erickson Memorial Park pond.

The trout are raised at the hatchery until they are at a catchable size between 9-12 inches long.

Release

Hatchery Manager Doug Aloisi said with Wisconsin general trout fishing season beginning Saturday it is all hands on deck at the hatchery.

"Every year we get prepared and start stocking fish about the last week of April, so busy time for us but we are as excited to get them out as people are to catch them," Aloisi said.

Collecting fish

Dave Erickson with the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department said the pond contains vegetation and islands making it a suitable habitat for the rainbow trout.

He added that the pond is a popular destination for young anglers.

Park Bridge

"It's a draw that comes to a lot of kids that don't have access to a trout stream outside the city they have trout right here. So they get to experience what trout fishing is all about," Erickson said.

The pond is stocked each year from the Genoa National Fish Hatchery.

Wisconsin's General Inland Trout fishing season begins on May 6. State rules say anyone 16 or older is required to have a fishing license and trout stamp.

