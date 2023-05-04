Chad Erickson Memorial Park stocked with 500 rainbow trout

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- 500 rainbow trout from the Genoa National Fish Hatchery found a new home after being released in the Chad Erickson Memorial Park pond.
The trout are raised at the hatchery until they are at a catchable size between 9-12 inches long.
Hatchery Manager Doug Aloisi said with Wisconsin general trout fishing season beginning Saturday it is all hands on deck at the hatchery.
"Every year we get prepared and start stocking fish about the last week of April, so busy time for us but we are as excited to get them out as people are to catch them," Aloisi said.
Dave Erickson with the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department said the pond contains vegetation and islands making it a suitable habitat for the rainbow trout.
He added that the pond is a popular destination for young anglers.
"It's a draw that comes to a lot of kids that don't have access to a trout stream outside the city they have trout right here. So they get to experience what trout fishing is all about," Erickson said.
The pond is stocked each year from the Genoa National Fish Hatchery.
Wisconsin's General Inland Trout fishing season begins on May 6. State rules say anyone 16 or older is required to have a fishing license and trout stamp.