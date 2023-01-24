Chalice of Mercy continues to help support those in Ukraine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As the war in Ukraine continues, a Christian non-profit Chalice of Mercy continues to support Ukraine through concrete and spiritual efforts.
Founder of Chalice of Mercy Valentyna Pavsyukova was born and raised in Ukraine until she moved to the United States at the age of 18, in which she would create the non-profit in 2007.
Two days after the war began, she connected with the Diocese of La Crosse collecting medical supplies, clothing and toys for children and having them shipped to Ukraine in a matter of 10 working days.
Director of Ministry and Social Concerns at the La Crosse Diocese Christopher Ruff said Pavsyukova's donations would bring truck loads of items.
"We could see that she had the network in place to really make it happen," Ruff said. "Being Ukrainian born she has this amazing network there that's able to get things across the border."
The organization has raised 1.5 million dollars in direct funding and over 25 million dollars worth of items donated.
Pavsyukova said her relationship with God helps her fight for her native country everyday.
"Imagine everyday you wake up with bad news," Pavsyukova said. "I receive from him every single day gives me that platform not to despair even if death is right at home right knocking at the door... I do know where my friends are now those who have passed away and died heroically."
