Challenge Academy graduates 70 cadets

Sparta, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Challenge Academy, an alternative education program, graduated a class of 70 cadets on Saturday. The ceremony was held at Sparta High School.

Family and friends of the latest Challenge Academy graduating class got to see the drill team in action outside of Sparta High School.

"You leave your family for a number of months and it's like you don't know how long it's gonna take," said graduate Jonathan Hughes-Pettigrew. "It feels like it's forever, but it's not."

Seventy cadets graduated the Challenge Academy, joining the over 4,000 other graduates that have completed the program since it began almost 25 years ago.

The structured and disciplined schedule does have cadets staying at Fort McCoy for over five months. While there, they learn eight core components. These include academic excellence, physical training, job skills and even responsible citizenship.

"I came to Challenge Academy looking to finish my education," said graduate Autumn Johnson. "It was difficult for me to find something stable that would force me to finish like i needed to."

During the 22 week residential phase of the program, cadets continue to develop their social, emotional, academic and basic life skills. 

"What makes this really unique is that every cadet here volunteered to come and they could leave at any time," said Director Joni Mathews. "Every single one of them stuck it out, took the challenge and had the courage to change."

"I realized just how strong I actually am," said Johnson. "I mean it's definitely worth it, being here today is so worth it."

The Wisconsin Challenge Academy started in 1998. Today's 70 cadet graduates will join the over 4,000 that have completed the program.

You can find out more about Challenge Academy at their website - challengeacademy.org

