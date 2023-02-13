Chamber of Commerce welcomes Rep. Van Orden

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Wisconsin's Third District Representative Derrick Van Orden spoke at the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce monthly Forum.
The more relaxed and casual setting took place at The Main in downtown La Crosse. Taking questions on local, state and national topics, Van Orden also took questions from the audience.
On the topic of the current national debt ceiling, the 3rd District Republican made it clear what will happen.
"It will be raised but there will be serious negotiations about how we're spending," Van Orden said.
He noted that the solution would undoubtedly include spending cuts but added those would not be coming from Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security.
The former Navy SEAL also spoke about his appointment to the Veteran Affairs Committee, a collection of congressional vets from both parties, working for a common cause.
"My primary focus when I rack and stack everything is helping prevent veteran suicide," Van Orden said. "Next is vet homelessness."
Van Orden adding that while we are helping undocumented immigrants because it's the humanitarian thing to do, there should not be a single homeless veteran.
On Thursday, Van Orden is part of a congressional delegation visiting the southern border with Speaker Kevin McCarthy.