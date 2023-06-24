 Skip to main content
Championship Saturday at the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull

  • Updated
  • 0

The Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull rolled into it's final day of competition Saturday.

Tractor

Thousands attended to watch some of the most powerful trucks and tractors in the nation compete.

Saturday afternoon featured FWD, Super Farm, Super Stock Open, Modified Mini, Super Stock Diesel FWD.

Stage

Depending on the class, sleds being pulled can weigh roughly 12.5 tons at the start, and at the end of the pull averaging around 25 tons.

Grant Theobald, with Wicked Pulling, said Modified Minis is a challenging class. He said things can go sideways in the blink of an eye.

Driver

"In the mini mod class is keeping the front end down because you're so light trying to get as much weight on the front end and have your hitches high as possible without getting out of control," Theobald said.

To live stream the event click here.

