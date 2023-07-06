Changes coming to Sparta Fireworks show

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - On Thursday Sparta Area Fire Protection Chief Mike Arnold laid out the plan on how to prevent accidents like one that happened on Tuesday when five people were hurt when a fireworks device malfunctioned.
"We have have have a lot of people who try and migrate in off the golf course. We have people coming across the walking bridge, coming across the golf course going north to south. That's something that we are going to have to change next year," said Chief Arnold.
He also said that there have been reports of that exact shell malfunctioning at other shows across the state on the 4th of July.
