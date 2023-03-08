Changes in programming due to WIAA Tournaments

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Due to the WIAA State Basketball Tournament, we're making some adjustments to our programs.
WXOW-TV is airing the state tournaments Thursday through Saturday for the next two weeks.
Basketball airs Thursdays on March 9 and March 16 from 1:30-5 p.m, and from 6:30-10 p.m. On Fridays, March 10 and March 17, the games air from 9 a.m. to 12:30, with a break for MidDay from 12:30-1:30 p.m., and again from 1:30-5 p.m, and from 6:30-10 p.m. On Championship Saturday, the action happens from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. 10 p.m.
Our regular local and ABC programming normally seen on WXOW is moving to other times or channels.
During Thursday and Friday afternoons, General Hospital airs at its regularly scheduled time on our Decades 19.2 channel.
On Saturday night, March 11, the Milwaukee Bucks/Golden State Warriors game airs at 7 p.m. on our Decades 19.2 channel.
Our other WXOW programming is being moved to later times.
Programs on Thursday, March 9 and March 16 air early Friday morning.