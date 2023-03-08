 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still expected to track through the region
bringing heavy snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday
and Thursday night. Compared to previous forecasts the onset
timing of impactful weather has trended earlier. Locally, the
higher amounts are favored south of Interstate 94 with inch per
hour rates possible late Thursday afternoon into the evening. The
bulk of the accumulations look to wrap up early Friday morning.

Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant
Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Changes in programming due to WIAA Tournaments

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Due to the WIAA State Basketball Tournament, we're making some adjustments to our programs.

WXOW-TV is airing the state tournaments Thursday through Saturday for the next two weeks. 

Basketball airs Thursdays on March 9 and March 16 from 1:30-5 p.m, and from 6:30-10 p.m. On Fridays, March 10 and March 17, the games air from 9 a.m. to 12:30, with a break for MidDay from 12:30-1:30 p.m., and again from 1:30-5 p.m, and from 6:30-10 p.m. On Championship Saturday, the action happens from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. 10 p.m. 

Our regular local and ABC programming normally seen on WXOW is moving to other times or channels.

During Thursday and Friday afternoons, General Hospital airs at its regularly scheduled time on our Decades 19.2 channel. 

On Saturday night, March 11, the Milwaukee Bucks/Golden State Warriors game airs at 7 p.m. on our Decades 19.2 channel. 

Our other WXOW programming is being moved to later times.

Programs on Thursday, March 9 and March 16 air early Friday morning.

12:05a-1:05a    Station 19
  1:05a-2:05a    Grey's Anatomy
  2:05a-3:05a    Alaska Daily
 
Shows on Friday, March 10 and March 17 air early Saturday morning.
 
12:05a-1a        Shark Tank
  1:05a-3:05a   20/20
 

