Changes to this year's International Festival of Owls

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - The International Owl Center in Houston is getting ready for their annual Festival of Owls event on Saturday and Sunday.
Organizers said concern over avian influenza, or bird flu, will prevent some birds from being showcased this year. Some favorites, like the Snowy Owl, will not be able to attend.
Still, there are plenty of other thing people can enjoy.
"You still can do nest box building with the scouts, owl pellet dissection," Exec Dir. of the International Owl Center Karla Bloem said. "We will have kids art from all over the world, both on display at the owl center and at the fest building."
The International Festival of Owls is happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.