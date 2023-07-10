Charges filed after La Crosse man points gun at another person

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is facing reckless endangerment charges after he's arrested for pointing a gun at another man during an argument over loud music.
According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse Police officers were called to America's Best Value Inn at 6:10 a.m. on July 7.
The caller said a man pointed a gun at her husband outside of the hotel. The complaint said the victim went outside to tell the man, identified as Mitchell Riles, to turn down the loud music. During the confrontation, the victim said Riles pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at him. "I'm going to shoot you in your (expletive) face," the victim said Riles yelled at him.
Several officers found Riles sitting in the parking lot. He didn't comply with the officer's commands. An officer eventually used his taser to get Riles under control and under arrest.
When they searched him, the officers found a loaded 9mm handgun on Riles.
He was formally charged on Monday with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety-Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly Conduct-Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated-Use of a Dangerous Weapon.
He was able to bond out of jail on a $500 cash bond.