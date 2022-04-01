Charlie Berens headlining Y's Evening of "Ope"rtunity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Before his October shows at what's expected to be a packed La Crosse Center, The La Crosse Family Y offers a chance to catch rising comedy star Charlie Berens on a smaller stage.
The "Manitowoc Minute" creator will feature as part of the Y's "Evening of 'Ope'rtunity" on May 10th. Taking place in the Weber Center's Lyche Theater - a 450 seat venue - the event is a chance to get a little more up close and personal with Berens and support an organization that's more than just a fitness center.
"It also supports our community youth center, our food program, our community health program and all the great things we do here," said Director of Donor Development, Nikki West. "After a long few years, everybody is looking forward to a laugh, so we're excited Charlie is taking time out of his busy schedule to join us and help us accomplish that."
Tickets range from $135 for the balcony to $150 for orchestra level seating. That includes the hors d'oeuvre reception, beverages and the show hosted by News 19's own Dustin Luecke.