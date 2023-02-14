Chase leads to arrest in Westby

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - A high speed pursuit leads to the arrest on more charges for a man already wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Westby Police Chief Scott Stuber said the incident happened on February 10 at approximately 9:25 p.m. when an officer checked a license plate on a vehicle.
It came back to an owner, later identified as Collin J. Emerson, 52, who had an active warrant from the Department of Corrections.
The officer pulled over Emerson's vehicle, identified him, and told him about the warrant.
Before the officer could take him into custody, Emerson took off at a high rate of speed. The officer and a deputy from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office gave chase but eventually ended the pursuit for safety reasons.
They did continue to follow the vehicle for several miles. When Emerson stopped at a residence, he was taken into custody.
Besides the warrant, Emerson is also facing traffic charges related to the pursuit including Reckless Driving-Endager Safety, Obstructing, and Fleeing.
He has yet to appear in court on charges according to online records.