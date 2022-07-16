Chaseburg holds 11th annual tractor ride fundraiser

Genoa, Wis. - (WXOW) - The American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg held it's 11th annual Tractor Ride for Cancer on Saturday. Starting in Chaseburg, over 50 vehicles followed the scenic route along county highway K all the way into Genoa.
"It's fun to do," said Bruce Glibertson. "A bunch of us get together, ride, hopefully we don't break down, it's fun."
It's also an opportunity for friends and family to get together and celebrate the intimacy of small towns.
"For a lot of people like myself who might of been from here, raised on a farm but now off hours away, it's good to come back," said Erica Larsen. "It's an opportunity to reconnect with my family."
"It's wonderful and then you meet the people and they are so big hearted," said Linda DeGarmo, Co-chair of the event. "Chaseburg is like 266 people and last year we raised $150,000 in the fight against cancer."
"When I see all these folks, it warms my heart," DeGarmo added.
This year's event also honored local resident Ronnie Phillips who passed away in December. Philipps for many years had helped repair and paint many of the old tractors that ride in the parade.