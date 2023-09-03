Chaseburg Post Office closed after building damaged

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WXOW) - Residents of Chaseburg won't be able to walk to the post office and pick up their mail for a while.
The building is closed after the front of the building is damaged.
Caution tape and a large piece of particle board with the words Keep Out are visible on the front of the building at 303 Depot Street.
There was no immediate word confirming what happened that caused the damage
According to a statement from the USPS, none of the mail was damaged.
There isn't a timetable set on when the post office would reopen for retail services.
The USPS said that Chaseburg customers can pick up mail, packages and Post Office Box mail at the Coon Valley Post Office. They are open Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to noon and 12:30-2:15 p.m.