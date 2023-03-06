Chaseburg student at UW-Stevens Point found dead after being reported missing

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WXOW) - A 20-year-old Chaseburg man studying natural resources at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has died.
Stevens Point Police said that they recovered the body of Cole B. Peterson in the Wisconsin River on Sunday morning shortly after 9 a.m.
The day before, officers were sent to a residence for a report of a missing person. He'd been last seen was around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.
A search by police based on the last known location of Peterson's cell phone led them to the river area. The department said that foul play is not suspected although the investigation is continuing.
UW-Stevens Point said in a Facebook post that Peterson was a junior at the university. It also said he was a member of the UWSP landscaping and grounds crew, "an outstanding, reliable and trusted worker and student leader."
The university said it was offering counseling and support services to students affected by the loss.