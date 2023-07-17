 Skip to main content
Check up on children's vaccinations before school starts

Check up on Kids Vaccines Before School Starts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the summer rolls on, experts say now is a good time to make sure that kids are up to date on all of their vaccines.

In the State of Wisconsin, several immunizations are required before going back to school including vaccinations for polio, Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella.

Officials at the La Crosse County Health Department say the most important thing is to talk to your doctor to see what vaccines are needed and to answer any questions you may have on the vaccines.

"I would strongly strongly encourage that if anyone has any concerns about vaccines that they should reach out to their primary healthcare providers, and just have an open dialogue. Vaccines are good for some, some people shouldn't get vaccines." said Apolonia Speropulos, BSN, RN, the Vaccine Coordinator at the La Crosse County Health Department.

Click here for immunization information for the Tri-State area. 

 

