Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Chicago man receives federal prison sentence in La Crosse shooting incident

  • Updated
  • 0
court gavel-jail bars.jpg

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Chicago man is sentenced to federal prison for shooting at a car in La Crosse in 2020.

keith jones mug.jpg

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson sentenced Keith T. Jones, 28, to 30 months in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge in December 2021. 

La Crosse Police said their investigation showed that on August 24, 2020, Jones fired multiple shots from a minivan at a blue sedan in the 500 block of Mississippi Street. No one was hurt, but several homes had bullet hole damage. One round also entered a bedroom that was occupied at the time. 

Jones was arrested the next day along with two others in the minivan. A handgun found in the van was linked to Jones by DNA evidence. 

A prior felony conviction prohibited Jones from possessing a firearm. 

antwan taylor mug

Antwan Taylor

A co-defendant, Antwan Taylor, previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced in December 2021 to five years in federal prison by Judge Peterson. 

