Chicago man receives federal prison sentence in La Crosse shooting incident

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Chicago man is sentenced to federal prison for shooting at a car in La Crosse in 2020.
Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson sentenced Keith T. Jones, 28, to 30 months in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge in December 2021.
La Crosse Police said their investigation showed that on August 24, 2020, Jones fired multiple shots from a minivan at a blue sedan in the 500 block of Mississippi Street. No one was hurt, but several homes had bullet hole damage. One round also entered a bedroom that was occupied at the time.
Jones was arrested the next day along with two others in the minivan. A handgun found in the van was linked to Jones by DNA evidence.
A prior felony conviction prohibited Jones from possessing a firearm.
A co-defendant, Antwan Taylor, previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced in December 2021 to five years in federal prison by Judge Peterson.