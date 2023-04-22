Chief Justice John Roberts punts on request to investigate Clarence Thomas

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.Moderate to major flooding is forecast along the Mississippi River
through the coming week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and
recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the
next several days, with the next chance for more widespread rainfall
expected by Friday into the coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued by late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Sunday was 15.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in Moderate
flooding for Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued by Noon today.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 AM CDT Sunday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river crested at 14.48 feet Saturday evening.
It will continue to fall below flood stage Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.5 feet on 03/13/1973.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Chief Justice John Roberts punts on request to investigate Clarence Thomas

  • Updated
  • 0
Chief Justice John Roberts

Chief Justice John Roberts has declined to directly respond to a congressional request for his testimony at a Supreme Court ethics hearing next month about Justice Clarence Thomas’ alleged ethical lapses.

 Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts has declined to directly respond to a congressional request to investigate Justice Clarence Thomas' alleged ethical lapses.

Roberts instead referred the request from Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin to the Judicial Conference, which serves as the policy-making body of the federal courts.

The Illinois Democrat had penned a letter urging Roberts to investigate Thomas after a ProPublica report that found that Thomas had gone on several luxury trips at the invitation of a GOP megadonor. The trips were not disclosed on Thomas' public financial filings.

Thomas said in a statement that he had not reported the trips because the ethics guidelines in effect at the time had not required such disclosures.

Durbin has also sent a separate letter to Roberts asking him to testify in an upcoming hearing regarding Supreme Court ethics. Roberts has yet to respond to that letter .

The senator said in a statement Saturday, "It is clear that such an appearance by the Chief Justice may be the only way for the Court to set out with clarity and meaningful and credible reform."

He added that if the "Court does not address shortcomings in its ethical standards," then Congress must.

Durbin's statement included a letter from Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf, the secretary of the Judicial Conference, that said, "I write in response to the letter of April 10, 2023, from you and other members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to the Chief Justice of the United States, which has been referred to me."

Mauskopf added that she would send the matter to the conference's Committee on Financial Disclosure.

The Judicial Conference has already received a separate but similar letter from Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

Thomas' relationship with GOP donor Harlan Crow is not the only ethics controversy in recent year that has brought scrutiny to the high court. Critics seized on Thomas' participation in cases connected to the 2020 presidential election after CNN revealed last year that his wife, Ginni Thomas, had exchanged texts with Mark Meadows -- then-President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff -- about Trump's efforts to overturn the results.

The House Judiciary Committee, when it was controlled by Democrats last year, held a hearing on Supreme Court ethics that looked at allegations of a well-financed, secret campaign seeking to influence the high court's conservatives.

The absence of any reference to ethics, given those controversies, in Roberts' end-of-the-year report for 2022 was a surprise to some court observers.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that Chief Justice Roberts addressed Sen. Durbin's request to investigate Justice Thomas.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

