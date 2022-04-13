Child Abuse Awareness Month and how to stand up for victims

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and people in the Coulee Region are speaking out on ways to protect the most vulnerable among us.
Following the recent conviction in the murder of three-year-old Kyson Rice in Tomah, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger sympathizes with the families of the victims.
“We didn’t know Kyson when he was alive, but the family has been able to make us feel like we knew Kyson with information they shared," Croninger said. "He was a beautiful little boy. They’re devastated obviously by Kyson not being here, but they’re glad to see that the jury reached the verdict they did.”
According to Tita Yutuc, President and CEO of the Family and Children's Center, there are four major types of child abuse, and people should be aware of the symptoms to report any issues they see.
- Signs of physical abuse include scars and burns.
- Sexual abuse can be suspected from blood in the child's clothing as well as difficulty standing or sitting.
- Emotional abuse can be identified by an erratic change in behavior and a tendency to avoid certain situations.
- As for negligence, Yutuc details what to watch for:
“When we’re talking about neglect, you’re talking about a child who may not have proper hygiene," Yutuc said. "Who might not have body odors or hair matted and uncleaned. Medical and dental issues. Clothing that doesn’t relate to the time of year. Winter coat in the summer, no coat in the winter. Those kinds of things would all indicate and might lead you to believe that there is neglect going on.”
Lieutenant Linnea Miller of the La Crosse Police Department encourages everyone to speak up if they feel something is wrong with a child's well being and tells News 19 how to communicate that information to the proper authorities.
“It’s obviously very important for others to be involved in raising a child in this community. If you’re a neighbor to a family and there’s children you have concerns about, it’s very important for that child’s safety and future to speak up and talk to somebody about it. Talk about the concerns. Make that phone call or get online and make an anonymous tip to ‘Speak Up, Speak Out.’ Anything you can do to help that child I think is extremely important and that child will be forever grateful.”
Click here for more information about the Speak Up, Speak Out website or to send an anonymous tip.