Child Abuse Prevention Month wraps up with 25th Maltreatment Conference

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Local stakeholders attended the two-day Child Maltreatment Conference, learning prevention and education techniques.
Those in attendance included law enforcement, healthcare workers, child protective services and school district staff.
Mayo OB/Pediatric social worker Emily Meyer said its important to have continual educational events like this because so many people are involved when it comes to children and family safety.
"Our society, policies and procedures change so frequently," Meyer said. "Really, getting the whole community team of professionals together that help children and family not only benefits our community and learning about the best practices that are ever changing but in turn helps our families."
Topics covered in the conference included effect of abuse on children's' mental health, policies and asphyxiation crimes.
Meyer said that specially in the Coulee region, child abuse reports have increased.
"Child abuse happens right here in our local community and it's really prominent," Meyer said. "Especially with COVID and everything, we've gone through in the past two yeas, we've seen an increase now that people are back in person."
She reminds people to report any signs of abuse to law enforcement or mandated reporters like healthcare workers or teachers and to have on-going conversations with children about who to talk to if something is happening.