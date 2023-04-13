Children of missing Minnesota mother Madeline Kingsbury won't be released to their father and will remain in county custody

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

.Warm temperatures this week have melted much of the regional
snowpack. This snowmelt is routing into the Mississippi River. Rain
this weekend is expected to further increase river flows. This
additional rainfall and upstream inflow has increased the expected
crest at La Crosse between 14 to 15.5 feet around April 21st to 23rd.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning and continue rising to 14.7 feet Friday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today over Portions of Central
and West-Central Wisconsin...

.Unseasonably warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue to
lead to critical fire weather conditions today across portions of
west-central into central Wisconsin. Very dry fine fuels will
promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets
started, making it difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF WEST-
CENTRAL INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm today.

* WINDS...South around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Children of missing Minnesota mother Madeline Kingsbury won't be released to their father and will remain in county custody

  • Updated
  • 0
Children of missing Minnesota mother Madeline Kingsbury won't be released to their father and will remain in county custody

Missing Minnesota woman Madeline Kingsbury was last seen on March 31.

 MN Winona Police Department

A Minnesota judge has ruled the children of a missing woman will remain in county custody rather than be released to their father who says he is cooperating with law enforcement "at every turn," nearly two weeks after the disappearance of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury.

In a ruling on Wednesday, Winona County District Judge Mary Leahy said, "It is in the best interest of the children to remain in the protective care of the responsible social services agency," rather than being handed over to their father, Adam Fravel.

Fravel did not have custodial rights to the children, ages 5 and 2, prior to the disappearance of their mother, Madeline Kingsbury, additional court documents show.

Adam Fravel denied any involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance in a statement Wednesday.

"Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement.

"I did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything," said Fravel.

Fravel said he had been advised by law enforcement on April 2 not to attend news conferences or assist in searches for Kingsbury due to safety concerns.

"My non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children," said Fravel.

Bonney Bowman, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, told CNN on Thursday she is not aware of any law enforcement agencies advising Fravel not to attend news conferences or organized searches for Kingsbury.

Asked whether Fravel has cooperated with law enforcement, Bowman said, "I'm not able to share that information at this time."

Kingsbury was last seen on the morning of March 31.

She did not show up at work as expected the day she disappeared, and did not answer calls from family and friends, police said. She didn't pick up her children from day care that afternoon or make other arrangements.

The Winona County Health and Human Services Department was notified by police on April 4 that the two children "are in need of protection or services" after their mother was designated an endangered missing person, according to court documents obtained and reviewed by CNN.

The agency took custody of the children, who had been with their father at their grandparent's residence, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Fravel doesn't have custodial rights to his children, but he had his children at his home and his parent's home, according to the documents.

When social workers confronted Fravel at the home last week, he was not cooperative with officials and initially did not allow them access to his children before he eventually placed them in HHS custody, the court documents say.

Evidence suggests Kingsbury's disappearance was "involuntary and suspicious," the Winona Police Department said in a Wednesday update.

"We remain extremely concerned for her safety," police said in their update.

"We have drafted and served numerous search warrants as part of our search efforts."

Kingsbury's family said in a statement Wednesday they have been working with investigators in the search for her. "Members of our family and close friends coordinate closely with law enforcement and send out search teams day after day, every day," the statement said.

"We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter."

Police have said they believe her vehicle, a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country, may have traveled from Winona to eastern Fillmore County on the day of her disappearance.

They have asked residents in that area to check their "video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras ... for any signs of the van passing through or stopping."

A court appearance is scheduled on May 15 for a pre-trial hearing over the children's custody.

The judge ruled visitation between Fravel and the children prior to the trial "shall be at the reasonable discretion of Winona County Health and Human Services."

CNN has contacted Fravel's attorney for comment.

Winona is in southeastern Minnesota, near the Wisconsin border.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Jeremy Harlan, Emma Tucker and Andi Babineau contributed to this report.

