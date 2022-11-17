Children's Miracle Network holiday cards in production

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A 35-year holiday tradition is back thanks to a handful of organizations.
Empire Screen Printing, Gundersen Health System and the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals have again teamed up to produce "CMN Heroes" cards ahead of the holidays.
Five heroes consisting of children that CMNH helped in the past designed holiday themed cards that go on sale to benefit other children and their families. The assistance includes food or gas cards for example.
Beth Noffsinger with the nonprofit says the children's acts go beyond this time of year.
"They do more than create the holiday cards," Noffsinger said. "It's one part of being a hero family. They really act as ambassadors for us. The hero program has been a phenomenal way for people to see how their donation has worked in action. I think for a lot of our families, it's a wonderful opportunity for them. They love the opportunity to get in front of the folks who have helped support CMN over the years."
One of the heroes, six-year-old Piper, was born prematurely and spent 100 days in the NICU. Her family would constantly drive from Bangor to Gundersen in La Crosse to see her. The Children's Miracle Network provided them with gas cards to cover travel expenses.
Piper's father, Dan Gentry, believes getting involved has been a worth while experience.
“I think she’s been a good ambassador for the program and learned a lot," Gentry said. "Got to meet a lot of people. Got to hear a lot of really inspiring and positive stories. It’s really cool to see all the work that everybody does behind the scenes. Makes you have faith in humanity. There’s a lot of people doing good things out there.”
The cards can be purchased at various Gundersen pharmacies and the Gundersen Foundation Building in downtown La Crosse. The cost is $8 for a 20 pack.
Empire Screen Printing says they plan to produce more than 12,000 cards this year.