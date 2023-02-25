Children's Museum celebrates 24th birthday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's not just kids who celebrate their birthdays as a popular destination has done the same for a long time.
The Children's Museum of La Crosse is celebrating their 24th birthday in style with a handful of special events available to their patrons. Those include snacks, crafts and concerts from musician Hans Mayer.
Associate Director Andrea Higgins says that the facility has made an impact on all of their patrons over the years.
"I think it's just a great for families to come both with their littles as well as with their bigs," Higgins said. "We have families, multi generations, that have come through the museum that are excited. That have been here and watched us grow and develop. It's awesome to be a staple in the community."
The museum's official birthday is February 28, which is this coming Tuesday.