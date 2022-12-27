 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Children's Museum Of La Crosse Celebrating the Holidays

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The Children's Museum of La Crosse says right now it typically sees an increase in visitors due to the colder weather and holidays.

childrens museum 2.jpg

Their annual "Countdown to Noon" event is back Saturday, December 31, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m., to celebrate New Year's Eve and ring in 2023.

"We're going to do a balloon toss from the second to the first level, and there will basically be a bubble wrap floor," said Children's Museum Of La Crosse Associate Director Andrea Higgins.  

There is no additional cost for the New Year's Eve event beyond the museum's standard admission. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you