Children's Museum Of La Crosse Celebrating the Holidays

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The Children's Museum of La Crosse says right now it typically sees an increase in visitors due to the colder weather and holidays.
Their annual "Countdown to Noon" event is back Saturday, December 31, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m., to celebrate New Year's Eve and ring in 2023.
"We're going to do a balloon toss from the second to the first level, and there will basically be a bubble wrap floor," said Children's Museum Of La Crosse Associate Director Andrea Higgins.
There is no additional cost for the New Year's Eve event beyond the museum's standard admission.